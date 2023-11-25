Billy Ray Cyrus Wants to Become 'The Next Tim McGraw and Faith Hill' With Wife Firerose: Report
Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly has an Achy Breaky Heart over the lack of love that fans and critics are showing for his duets with new bride Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Billy Ray, 62, and the 34-year-old Australian star, born Rose Hodges, got hitched on October 10 after teaming up on several songs, but their collaborations have fallen flat.
"Billy Ray wants them to be the next Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and have a whole bunch of hit duets, but he could end up putting his career down a mudslide," a source dished to the National Enquirer.
"A lot of people think Billy Ray and Firerose are just kind of weird!" the tipster added.
The tailspin comes after Billy Ray made a surprise comeback with his hit Old Town Road, a 2019 duet with rapper Lil Nas X. It unexpectedly topped the charts and earned the '90s country crooner his first Grammy win over his 30-year career.
"Billy Ray's people tell him he should be working more on his solo stuff along with hooking up with other famous artists like he did with Nas X," the source revealed to the outlet.
"But he's determined to make Firerose a star," the insider continued. "He's hitched his wagon to her — and they seem to be headed right off a cliff!"
Unfortunately for Billy Ray and his songbird bride, their union was met with apprehension from country music fans and his family.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that his pop star daughter Miley Cyrus tried her best to talk her lovesick father out of marrying Hodges.
Billy Ray and Hodges announced their engagement last November after dating only a few months and collaborating on a song. As they neared their wedding date, sources dished that the former Disney star pleaded with her dad to rethink his decision.
"It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl," an insider claimed. "Word is he doesn't want a prenup, so everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible."
"Miley wants to sit him down — preferably with a couple of her siblings — and see if she can work a miracle or, at the least, convince him to protect himself financially."
However, Miley had no apprehension when it came to her mother's new partner. The Flowers singer welcomed mom Tish's marriage to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 53, with open arms. She even stood as her mom's maid of honor when she exchanged nuptials with Purcell in August.
"Miley supports Tish because her mom acts like a grown-up," a source noted. "Clearly, she feels Billy Ray doesn't."