'Hoping for a Miracle': Miley Cyrus Desperately 'Trying to Talk' Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Marrying Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose got engagement after only months of dating.

Sep. 8 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Wild child Miley Cyrus is swinging a Wrecking Ball at her dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wedding — because she doesn't want him to end up with an Achy Breaky Heart. Spies say as the 62-year-old country singer puts the finishing touches on his upcoming nuptials to twentysomething singer Firerose, Miley is desperately trying to talk him out of it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl," snitched an insider. "Word is he doesn't want a prenup, so everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible."

Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to the Aussie beauty last November after they collaborated on a song and dated for a few months.

"Miley wants to sit him down — preferably with a couple of her siblings — and see if she can work a miracle or, at the least, convince him to protect himself financially," said a source.

Meanwhile, Miley, 30, had no problem with her 56-year-old mom Tish's marriage to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 53.

Miley served as bridesmaid at her mom's August wedding, but takes issue with her father's marriage plans.

The two wed on August 19, and Miley was right by her mom's side serving as her maid of honor.

"Miley supports Tish because her mom acts like a grown-up," shared the insider. "Clearly, she feels Billy Ray doesn't."

Miley is reportedly "embarrassed" by their romance.

The Flowers singer had issues with Billy Ray's relationship from the beginning. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Miley went through an extremely rough patch with her father and they were barely speaking to each other.

Insiders said she was embarrassed by his engagement with the foreign beauty.

“Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” one insider shared at the time.

Tish filed for divorce last year after 30 years of marriage.

Billy Ray got close to Firerose when they worked on their 2021 single New Day, but it wasn’t until September 2022 that their engagement went public — only five months after Tish filed for divorce after 30 years of marriage.

While Miley took issue with her dad and Firerose's romance, her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, appeared to stand against her mom's recent marriage.

Besides Miley, two of Tish's other children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, were also at the intimate ceremony in Malibu. However, Noah and her older brother, Braison, 29, were not present at Tish and Purcell's wedding.

