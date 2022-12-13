‘This Is An Odd Rebound’: Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Causing Concern With Kinky New Boyfriend Dominic Purcell
Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish’s new romance with actor Dominic Purcell has her family rolling their eyes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tish filed for divorce from her longtime husband Billy Ray earlier this year. The two had not been together for years.
The country singer moved on with his new musician fiancé, Firerose, 34.
Weeks later, Tish debuted her relationship with the 52-year-old Prison Break star. Purcell previously dated actress AnnaLynne McCord.
Tish’s inner circle is worried the mom of five is over her head with the new bear — who is a confirmed practice of BDSM.
“This is an odd rebound as far as the family is concerned,” said a source. “Those close to Tish think she’s doing it to cheer herself up, but they don’t love that he’s a kink king.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has become estranged from her father due to his new young lover.
Earlier this year, Purcell’s ex McCord spoke out about how he helped her work through past sexual trauma with BDSM.
During an interview with Giddy’s Marisa Sullivan she described having severe panic attacks and other health issues from her past.
“I was going through severe panic attacks, and started to undergo PTSD treatment. I literally went into BDSM — bondage, domination, sadomasochism — because I couldn’t feel anything,” McCord said.
Around the same time she met Purcell who participated in BDSM with her.
“Dom and I … had this relationship. Yeah, Dom was my dom. There are many reasons why that man will be my forever person … he’s staying at my house right now — we’re not together [but] we’re family is what it is now,” she said.
“Dom created space for me, but he called me the f–- out, he did not take b------, and that’s why I trusted him,” she said.
“There was a sexual aspect that was underlying, that was pulling us … and we had explosive sex,” she added.
The two started dating in 2011 and were on-again, off-again for years but are no longer together.