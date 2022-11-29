Billy Ray, Who? Tish Cyrus Debuts New Boyfriend Dominic Purcell After Ex's Engagement
Billy Ray Cyrus isn't the only one who's moved on from his marriage. His soon-to-be ex-wife Tish Cyrus debuted her brand-new boyfriend, actor Dominic Purcell, confirming their rumored romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Miley Cyrus' mom, 55, was spotted embracing the Prison Break star, 52, in a photo she shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. Tish gave the photographer credit and even tagged Purcell, adding a red love heart.
Tish is only three years older than her new fling — unlike her ex Billy Ray, 61, who recently confirmed his engagement to Australian singer/songwriter Firerose, 34.
Tish's relationship and Billy Ray's wedding bells come just months after Miley's mom filed for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Wrecking Ball singer is fuming about Billy Ray's engagement and is isolating her father in wake of the news.
“Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” dished an insider last week.
“Miley’s very protective of her mom, and the consensus is that their dad’s being a jack--- and throwing his life and money away on this girl," the pal added.
Despite the short timeframe between Tish filing for divorce and his engagement, sources revealed that Billy Ray's stalled singing career destroyed his rocky marriage, not Firerose.
"Then the pandemic hit and Billy Ray's plans for a big concert tour crashed, and he was bitter about it," confided a friend. That, not another woman, was the final straw for Tish, who believed her ambitious hubby cared more about a career comeback than his family, snitched the spy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tish filed divorce papers to end her 28-year marriage to Billy Ray in April for the second time. The Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce, too, in 2010 but later withdrew the papers. Those close to the duo swear there is no chance for the exes to kiss and make up again.
Tish has three children with Billy Ray — Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. She's also a mom to Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33. Purcell has four kids so they'll be one big happy family at Christmas.