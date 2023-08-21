Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Ditches Mom Tish's Wedding for Walmart, Seemingly Absent From Malibu Ceremony
Miley Cyrus stood alongside her mother, Tish, serving as her maid of honor when she exchanged vows to Dominic Purcell, but not all of her children were in attendance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tish's 23-year-old daughter with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, appeared to be living her best life at Walmart instead of showing support on her mom's special day.
Just Jared obtained photos of Tish's nuptials to the Prison Break star in Malibu on Saturday. Miley stood next to her mom in a light blue one-shoulder gown. Two of Tish's other children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, were also at the intimate ceremony.
However, Noah and her older brother Braison, 29, appeared to be absent from Tish and Purcell's wedding.
There were no pictures of the pair, and no outlet mentioned them in the wedding write-ups. Based on Instagram Stories, it appears Noah went to Walmart instead of Malibu for Tish's wedding.
While the social media posts have disappeared, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out her discount department store visit, which seemed to occur around the same time Tish and Purcell swapped "I dos."
Noah was spotted laughing on camera with a black hoodie as she strolled through the Walmart, which seemed to be under construction. Sporting gray sweats and dark sunglasses, the All Falls Down singer caught a fit of the giggles as someone shouted, "Yo! This Walmart is crazy! Yo! What the..."
While it's unclear if Braison was at the department store with his little sister, the pair were photographed at a Taqueria.
Putting on a united front — seemingly taking a stance against their mom's marriage to Purcell — Noah placed her head on Braison's shoulder as the two smiled while sitting on a table outside the grab-and-go eatery. Here's the kicker: when Noah unzipped her hoodie, she revealed she was wearing a shirt with her dad's face on it.
Fans couldn't believe the pair allegedly ditched Tish's ceremony — or that she was rocking Billy Ray on her chest.
"Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus spending day together at Walmart in LA during Tish's wedding. Hope Miley, Tish, Brandi, Trace will ignore her wedding too she also wearing a Billy Ray t-shirt to make fun of @tishcyrus ' wedding today," one person posted to X, previously known as Twitter.
"They always act petty and jealous," another person replied. "Meanwhile Trace Cyrus posted a pic of him, Miley, Brandi and Tish The best part of the family," shared a third.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tish and Noah's rep for comment.
Tish announced her engagement to the Prison Break actor in April — just one year after filing for divorce from Billy Ray. She was married to the Achy Breaky Heart singer for more than 28 years before pulling the plug on their relationship.