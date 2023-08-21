Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Ditches Mom Tish's Wedding for Walmart, Seemingly Absent From Malibu Ceremony

Miley Cyrus stood alongside her mother, Tish, serving as her maid of honor when she exchanged vows to Dominic Purcell, but not all of her children were in attendance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tish's 23-year-old daughter with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, appeared to be living her best life at Walmart instead of showing support on her mom's special day.