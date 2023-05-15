Billy Ray Cyrus 'Badmouthing' Ex Tish's Engagement to Dominic Purcell: Sources
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish are both engaged to other people — but sources say Tish's recent engagement to Prison Break hunk Dominic Purcell has thrown fuel on the family's already explosive fire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Billy Ray has been badmouthing what Tish has going on with Dominic, who's fed up and wants to kick his butt," spilled an insider. "It's all too much for the kids," with sources saying Miley, 30, is taking her dad's trash talk the hardest.
The 61-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer angered his pop star daughter beyond belief last year when he got engaged to songbird Firerose just six months after divorcing Tish following 30 years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the father-daughter pair is not on speaking terms — and the silence is affecting the whole family.
"Miley doesn't talk to him, and things are very frosty between her and some of her siblings," tattled the tipster.
Billy Ray is allegedly not the only one hurling insults.
"It's fractured the family, but instead of trying to make peace and heal things, Billy and Tish continue to diss each other, which causes havoc in the family," one source shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Billy Ray and Tish's reps for comment.
Billy Ray and Tish share five kids — Brandi, 35, Trace, 34, Christopher, 31, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. "They used to have a great family life, and now they're almost never together," said the insider, adding the current situation is "a mess."
While Miley was allegedly "shocked and appalled" that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up let alone asking for her hand in marriage, she didn't seem to have the same reaction to Tish's engagement.
Billy Ray confirmed his engagement in November 2022, months after Tish filed for divorce and ended their three-decade-marriage.
Tish announced her plans to wed Dominic last month by debuting a massive engagement ring. "A thousand times…. YES!" she captioned the ring photos.
Neither exes have discussed when they plan to say "I do" to different people — and which kids will show up to the weddings.