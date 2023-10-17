Alec Baldwin Facing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge for 'Rust' Shooting Five Months After Prosecutors Dismissed Initial Case: Sources
Alec Baldwin will once again face an involuntary manslaughter charge connected to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust two years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come five months after New Mexico prosecutors dropped the initial involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, sources familiar with the case revealed on Tuesday that the special prosecutors plan to recharge the 65-year-old 30 Rock actor.
According to NBC News, Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in November.
Two sources familiar with the matter also told the outlet that Baldwin may accept a plea deal in the case.
If convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter in October 2021 when his prop gun fired a live round of ammunition that killed Hutchins while filming the movie Rust.
Baldwin was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, although the special prosecutors – Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis – later dropped the charge in April due to “new facts” in the case.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin’s attorneys said after the charge was dropped in April.
Morrissey and Lewis released a statement at the time and emphasized that they reserved the right to recharge Baldwin in the matter.
“This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,” they said.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the death of Hutchins on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021. The actor claimed that he never pulled the trigger of the gun that ultimately killed the 42-year-old Ukrainian cinematographer.
“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin told ABC News during an interview in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Baldwin and the Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ husband in June.
“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” Matt Hutchins said after the wrongful death lawsuit was settled earlier this year.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was charged alongside Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, although the special prosecutors in the case never dropped the charge against Reed as they did Baldwin.
Reed’s case is set to go to trial on February 21, 2021. Her attorney, Jason Bowels, indicated that the Rust armorer will plead not guilty to the involuntary murder charge.