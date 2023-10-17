Alec Baldwin Facing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge for 'Rust' Shooting Five Months After Prosecutors Dismissed Initial Case: Sources

Alec Baldwin will once again face an involuntary manslaughter charge connected to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust two years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come five months after New Mexico prosecutors dropped the initial involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, sources familiar with the case revealed on Tuesday that the special prosecutors plan to recharge the 65-year-old 30 Rock actor.