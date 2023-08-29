Alec Baldwin 'Worried Sick' He'll Face New Charges and End Up in Prison for Killing 'Rust' Cinematographer
Alec Baldwin fears he may be headed to the hoosegow for killing Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021— because a new forensic analysis determined his Colt .45 couldn't have fired without the trigger being pulled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Firearms experts enlisted by New Mexico lawmen reexamined the star's revolver and concluded, "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."
Authorities dropped an involuntary manslaughter case against the father of eight in April after the 65-year-old's lawyers argued the modified gun may have misfired — but sources snitched to the National Enquirer that Baldwin is now scared he may face new charges.
An insider alleged, "He's losing it! He's worried sick he could end up behind bars."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Baldwin's rep for comment.
The Rules Don't Apply actor blamed the film's crew for allowing a live bullet to be loaded into the weapon and has long insisted he's not at fault for the horrific accident.
The Western's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with tampering with evidence and involuntary manslaughter. She pled not guilty and will be tried next year.
- Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Armorer Accused of Handing Off Cocaine After Police Interview About Deadly Shooting
- Alec Baldwin, 65, Feels It's 'Time to Quit' Having Babies After Welcoming Seventh Child With Hilaria: Sources
- Alec Baldwin Caught Sternly 'Scolding' Distressed Waitress At Red Carpet Event: Source
But prominent attorney Pete Gleason, a former NYPD detective, pointed out a gun is a mechanical device and told the National Enquirer, "It doesn't fire itself."
In June, it was revealed that Gutierrez-Reed was accused of handing off a bag of cocaine following her police interview about the fatal shooting tragedy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, an amended criminal complaint charged that Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."
Prosecutors said a witness claimed she "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to them after returning from her interview with police on the day of the shooting.
"The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related to the defendant's handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins," the filing stated via ABC News.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hutchins lost her life on the set of Rust in New Mexico in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was using while rehearsing a scene discharged. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed claim they have no idea why or how the gun was loaded with live ammo.
The Western's director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the tragedy.