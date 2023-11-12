Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Considering Family Reality Show to Cover 'Rust' Actor's Mounting Legal Bills: Report

Since being accused of playing a role in Hutchins' death, Baldwin has spent a fortune on lawyers — and his financial bleeding could get worse as prosecutors consider refiling involuntary manslaughter charges against him.

Baldwin was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins' death. The charges were dropped in April, however, prosecutors in the case noted that the investigation was "active and ongoing" and warned that future charges were a possibility.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.