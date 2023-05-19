Alec Baldwin Caught Sternly 'Scolding' Distressed Waitress At Red Carpet Event: Source
Alec Baldwin was reportedly involved in a heated moment with a server while attending the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala on Thursday, May 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source spilled that the former 30 Rock actor left a waitress "looking shocked" after allegedly "scolding her" over an unclear mishap that happened while she was bringing dishes to the tables.
The verbal altercation allegedly occurred when the 65-year-old got up to have a conversation with another attendee around the time that a "line of servers" came to the tables "all at once to deliver the meals," according to Page Six.
One of the female staffers, who the source described as "probably in her late 20s or early 30s" was momentarily unable to slip by him because he was standing to chat with his acquaintance, but as soon as she could, she moved past the It's Complicated star and "started putting plates on the table."
"I guess he didn’t like that she did that with him standing there," the source added, noting that's when Baldwin began berating her. "I’m guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there."
Despite the awkwardness of the situation, the source noted it was "quick" and "went unnoticed for the most part" by others at the event. However, the distressed server was later reportedly heard lamenting, "I don't know why he yelled at me."
This isn't the first time Baldwin has been accused of being thoughtless with his words. As Radar previously reported, fellow Rust castmates claimed the father-of-seven was "highly insensitive" for "celebrating so loudly" after involuntary manslaughter related to the tragic, on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped “without prejudice” last month.
"A lot of people think Alec dodged a bullet here — if you’ll excuse the expression," an insider dished at the time. "They don’t think he should be running victory laps after Halyna died in such a horrible way!"
"Everybody thinks Halyna died needlessly," the insider continued. "Just because prosecutors didn’t build a good case against Alec, nobody on the set believes he has the right to fist-pump over her dead body."
