Alec Baldwin, 65, Feels It's 'Time to Quit' Having Babies After Welcoming Seventh Child With Hilaria: Sources

alec baldwin doesnt want more kids hilaria
By:

Jun. 18 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Tired dad Alec Baldwin, 65, is determined to cap his kid count with baby-crazy wife Hilaria at seven, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He feels it's time to quit — and who can blame him," snitched an insider. "It's hard for him to keep up with the kids he already has. He's also feeling battered after hip replacement surgery."

But sources dished the aging star's yoga instructor spouse, 39, has been itching to add to their brood, which includes Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and IIaria, 8 months.

Wearing Alec also recently became a first-time granddad when 27-year-old Ireland — the 30 Rock alum's kid with his first wife, Kim Basinger — welcomed daughter Holland with musician RAC.

The Hollywood hothead had a stressful stretch after he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the Western Rust in 2021.

The blustering blowhard had faced a nerve-wracking manslaughter trial and pleaded not guilty before the charges were dropped.

Alec eventually finished the flick — but the gimpy screen cowboy was caught looking like a hunchback before his pain-relieving hip procedure.

"He'd like nothing better than to rest and recuperate and enjoy the family they already have," confided the insider.

But his wife reportedly wants to keep growing their family. "Hilaria wants to try for another one as soon as he's recovered — and she's the boss," warned the pal.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Alec's rep for comment.

While their hands are full with seven kids, she's not ready to close the door on more children.

“I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done. Seven kids in, I feel like I am,” Hilaria told Us Weekly in October. “But it’s Alec and me. So time will tell!”

After welcoming Ilaria in September, Alec's wife revealed that bigger is better for the Baldwins.

“I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos,” Hilaria told the outlet. “We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

