Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party
Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.
“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will never be doing that for two-faced Jenna again even if her dad was the ex-President.”
Adding to the problem is that Hoda Kotb was off when the snippy comments were made leaving comedian Michelle Buteau to fill in for her.
“This would never have happened if Hoda was there. She keeps Jenna’s b----- side in check,” says an insider. “Jenna’s people are already trying to blame Michelle, but the tape exists. It is clear who said what.”
However, the bigger problem with the show is what is happening behind-the-scenes.
“The new Executive Producer, Talia Parkinson-Jones, came from The Wendy Williams show. She loves celebrity gossip and drama and wants to shake up the boring 10 AM hour. But in doing so she is clashing with the very conservative Meredith Reis who has served as senior producer of the 10 AM hour for the past two years,” says a top NBC source.
“Meredith is terrified of upsetting the hosts, celebrities, and their reps. She would rather everything be boring than risk getting any complaints. While everyone is watching what happens between Kim and Jenna, the real battle is between Talia and Meredith.”