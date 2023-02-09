Convicted NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Plans To Stop Prison Transfer To 'Guantanamo North' Facility

Convicted criminal and ex-cult leader Keith Raniere has attempted to stop his scheduled transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prison's Communication Management Units dubbed "Guantanamo North," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Raniere, 62, who was the co-founder of the NXIVM Corporation, a personal development company that recruited members based on a multi-level marketing approach. At the height of NXIVM, 700 individuals followed the personality cult, including members of Hollywood and other high-profile professions.

After the sick and twisted underworld of NXIVM was exposed, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2019 on federal charges that included sex trafficking, racketeering, and possession of child pornography, among other offenses.