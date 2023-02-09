'I Was Scared': Memphis Cops Charged With Tyre Nichols' Murder Allegedly Beat Another Black Man 3 Days Before Fatal Encounter
The five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols' murder are accused of beating another Black man just days before their traffic stop that turned fatal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Memphis resident Monterrious Harris, 22, detailed his alleged run-in with Tadarrious Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr., all of whom were part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, which took place on January 4.
All five were named on the arrest affidavit the night Harris was booked.
According to the police report, Harris drove towards detectives in his car and then backed up at high speed, attempting to flee on foot before he was taken into custody.
Harris shared what happened in the moments leading up, claiming he was waiting for his cousin outside an apartment building on Outland Road when the officers approached, per a report from Local Memphis.
"That's when masked guys, with masks and hoodies on, came out of nowhere asking me to get out the car," Harris claimed, stating it appeared he was being mugged at first.
He said that after he put his hands up and walked towards them, one officer struck him "a couple times" as the others "closed in one me," alleging a cop slammed his head into the concrete.
"I was scared like I didn't know what to expect," Harris said, alleging that one was laughing at another who had his "red beam on."
One officer allegedly replied, "Yes, I was ready to shoot him."
Harris claimed the beating didn't stop until he alerted his cousin and neighbors came outside to see what was going on.
He was first sent to a criminal justice center before being transported to a hospital and then taken back to police custody.
Harris was accused of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun — which he claimed belonged to his cousin.
He is now taking legal action against the city of Memphis and the police.
Lawyers representing the 22-year-old said in a statement, "We filed a lawsuit because we believe we can prove that there's a policy and custom in MPD in which they violate the rights of young Black men like Monterrious."
Harris added, "Know your rights, for one, because these officers just do things and take action because they don't expect you to know."