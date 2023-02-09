'I Was Scared': Memphis Cops Charged With Tyre Nichols' Murder Allegedly Beat Another Black Man 3 Days Before Fatal Encounter

"That's when masked guys, with masks and hoodies on, came out of nowhere asking me to get out the car," Harris claimed, stating it appeared he was being mugged at first.

He said that after he put his hands up and walked towards them, one officer struck him "a couple times" as the others "closed in one me," alleging a cop slammed his head into the concrete.

"I was scared like I didn't know what to expect," Harris said, alleging that one was laughing at another who had his "red beam on."

One officer allegedly replied, "Yes, I was ready to shoot him."

