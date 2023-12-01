Derek Chauvin Stabbed 22 Times in Prison Attack, Ex-Gang Member Charged With Attempted Murder

Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes he committed as a member of the Mexican Mafia gang and allegedly told investigators he had been thinking of killing Chauvin for at least a month due to his high-profile status at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

Chauvin, 47, was sentenced to more than 20 years for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Turscak said he attacked the former officer on Black Friday (11/25) as a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, reported the Associated Press on Friday.