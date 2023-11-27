Derek Chauvin's Prison Committed to Protecting George Floyd's Killer After Stabbing

Days after Derek Chauvin was stabbed by an inmate behind bars, a representative for the prison tells RadarOnline.com they are committed to ensuring the disgraced police officer-turned-convicted murderer's safety.

As this outlet reported, Chauvin, 47, who was sentenced to more than 20 years for the 2020 death of George Floyd, was knifed by another prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.