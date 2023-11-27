Derek Chauvin's Prison Committed to Protecting George Floyd's Killer After Stabbing
Days after Derek Chauvin was stabbed by an inmate behind bars, a representative for the prison tells RadarOnline.com they are committed to ensuring the disgraced police officer-turned-convicted murderer's safety.
As this outlet reported, Chauvin, 47, who was sentenced to more than 20 years for the 2020 death of George Floyd, was knifed by another prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.
Chauvin's mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, and his attorney, Gregory M. Erickson, revealed they've been left in the dark about his condition. However, a spokesperson for the Minnesota attorney general's office said, "We have heard that he is expected to survive."
When RadarOnline.com reached out to FCI Tucson on Monday about Chauvin's living conditions post-attack, the prison seemed hesitant to give details.
"For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their medical status," the representative told us via email when asked if Chauvin would be placed in solitary confinement for his own protection.
Despite staying tight-lipped on plans for the injured ex-cop, RadarOnline.com is told officials are committed to making sure he stays safe.
"However, we can inform you generally that the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Tucson takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community," the representative said.
We reached out to Chauvin's attorney for comment.
The first order of business appeared to be for the prison to shut down visitation. FCI Tucson's website reads, "Visiting at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) has been suspended until further notice." When RadarOnline.com asked if this was a result of the attack, no one responded.
According to Chauvin's mom and legal team, his loved ones found out about the stabbing through the media.
"As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous," Erickson said in a statement to the Associated Press over the weekend. "It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek's assault was allowed to happen."
He also revealed that Chauvin's family has been forced to assume he's in stable condition. Chauvin's mother was open about her frustration regarding the situation.
"How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn't even know?" Pawlenty told Alpha News, adding that her number was his emergency contact and no one from the prison had called her.
The Bureau of Prisons failed to confirm that Chauvin was attacked. A spokesperson for BOP only disclosed that an assault took place at the Arizona facility, in which staffers performed "life-saving measures" before the inmate was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
Floyd's brother spoke out about the stabbing.
"I'm not going to give my energy towards anything that happens within those four walls — because my energy went towards getting him in those four walls," Terrence Floyd said. "Whatever happens in those four walls, I don't really have any feelings about it," Terrence Floyd told AP.