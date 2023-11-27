Your tip
NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams' Dubai Reunion Not Filmed for Bravo, No Crossover in Works

Sources shared there's no crossover in the works.

Nov. 27 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Sorry, Housewives fans. Cameras were rolling on NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams' recent reunion, but it wasn't for Bravo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources connected to the network tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that "Bravo cameras were not filming" the trio's trip to the Middle East, insisting there is no crossover with the Real Housewives of Dubai cast or a spin-off featuring the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

The 'RHOA' alums headed to the Middle East over the long weekend and sparked rumors after they were spotted with the Dubai housewives.

One insider pointed out that filming for season two of RHODubai wrapped before Leakes, Bailey, and Williams were spotted hanging with Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan, adding the upcoming episodes were teased at BravoCon earlier this month.

The rumor mill began to turn over the weekend when Leakes and Bailey posted several photos and clips of their time in Dubai with Milan.

In one video, eagle-eyed fans noticed cameras filming their every move — but sources told RadarOnline.com the footage was captured for Steve Harvey's annual Melt Golf Classic event and gala.

Leakes sparked a firestorm when she posted the clip on the green with Milan, her husband, Richard Hall, and Bailey over the holiday weekend.

Queens of Bravo reposted the video and asked, "Could Nene be gearing up for a #RHODubai crossover???" While RadarOnline.com can confirm that's not happening, the reactions from fans made it clear they'd tune in.

"Ohhh she’s filming Dubai," one excited Bravoholic commented.

"Nene is unmatched. I hope she’ll be back one day," shared another. "Love them both- need them back in some way," posted a third.

Leaves announced her departure from RHOA in 2020 ahead of season 13 after her contract negotiations fell by the wayside.

After filing a discrimination lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBC Universal, and True Entertainment, fans thought any possibility of her return was out the window. As this outlet reported, Leakes dropped her suit in August 2022 and said if she ever returned to the network, "it would be 100 percent for the fans."

Cohen showed Leakes love at BravoCon earlier this month — and while NeNe followed Bravo on social media, there are no talks for her to return... at least, not yet.

