NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams' Dubai Reunion Not Filmed for Bravo, No Crossover in Works

Sorry, Housewives fans. Cameras were rolling on NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams' recent reunion, but it wasn't for Bravo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources connected to the network tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that "Bravo cameras were not filming" the trio's trip to the Middle East, insisting there is no crossover with the Real Housewives of Dubai cast or a spin-off featuring the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.