‘RHOA’ Cast Members Worried About Show Being Recast as Dismal Ratings for Season 15 Continue to Drop

Sources close to the show tell us the cast members are aware the ratings are extremely low. “They are worried Bravo will pull a recast on them as they did to the cast of Real Housewives of New York,” said an insider. “None of them feel safe, even Kandi.”

As we previously reported, last year, Bravo cleaned house on RHONY and got rid of all of the main cast members. The network recast the entire show and placed a select few of the old cast members on a spin-off show, where they are paid substantially less.

Last season, the show averaged around 950,000 viewers per episode. In season 13, the show was pulling in an estimated 1.25 million viewers every week.