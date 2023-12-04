Angus Cloud's Estate Hit With 6-Figure Bill Over Late 'Euphoria' Star's Credit Card Debt

Angus Cloud's estate was hit with a massive creditor's claim — only weeks after the late actor's mother was appointed administrator of her son's finances. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, American Express has submitted a creditor's claim over money that Cloud owed at the time of his death.

The credit card company said Cloud owed $66,725.53. American Express demanded the estate cough up the entire unpaid balance. The claim comes days after JPMorgan Chase Bank demanded $9,056.11.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in September, Cloud's mother Lisa filed her petition to be named head of the estate. Cloud died on July 31 at the family home in Oakland, California.

Lisa estimated the estate to be worth an estimated $1 million. She told the court her son had never been married and had no children. In her filing, Lisa explained that her son was a “young, successful actor” known for his work on HBO’s hit show Euphoria.

“Upon his passing, Decedent was engaged in several agreements that require immediate oversight, management, and enforcement,” the petition read. Lisa argued she could handle the outstanding business matters once her petition was approved.

“[Lisa] believes Decedent assigned certain rights to the Company, including, but not limited to, certain intellectual property and/or name, image, and likeness rights, as well as his rights to receive income. It is unknown to [Lisa] at this time which of the Decedent’s exact rights have been assigned to the Company," her petition read. "It is imperative that the Special Administrator assume management and control of the Company to determine any and all outstanding agreements, take possession of any financial accounts of the Company, secure and collect any payments owed, and determine any rights assigned by Decedent to the Company."

In addition, Lisa said she needed to deal with her son's business partners. She claimed he had a deal with the shoe company Puma that had yet to be completed before his death. Lisa said Cloud also had performed several yet-to-be-released projects that needed her approval. On top of that, Lisa said she planned to bring lawsuits against third party companies who were selling merchadise with Cloud's likeness.

A couple of weeks later, the court signed off on Lisa being in control.