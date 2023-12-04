Joe Biden Allegedly Received Three Payments Totaling More Than $4k From Son Hunter's Law Firm in 2018
President Joe Biden reportedly received three payments totaling more than $4,000 from his son’s law firm, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a damning development to come as House Republicans continue their impeachment inquiry against the 81-year-old president, it was revealed that Biden received three payments of $1,380 from Hunter Biden’s Owasco PC law firm in 2018.
According to financial documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday, $4,140 allegedly came from an account — which also reportedly received millions of dollars from a Chinese-linked company.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer claimed that the three payments totaling $4,140 from 2018 could be evidence of the Biden family’s “blatant corruption.”
Comer also used the committee’s latest findings to justify the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
“President Biden and his family must be held accountable for this blatant corruption,” the House Oversight Committee chair said in a video statement this week.
“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden,” Comer continued.
“This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world.”
Comer also suggested the three $1,380 payments from 2018 were connected to the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into Hunter. He also accused the DoJ of “interfering” in the numerous investigations into the Biden family.
“At this moment, Hunter Biden is under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using Owasco PC for tax evasion and other serious crimes,” Comer said. “And based on whistleblower testimony, we know the Justice Department made a concerted effort to prevent investigators from asking questions about Joe Biden.”
“I wonder why?” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the New York Post suggested that the three $1,380 payments paid to Joe from Hunter’s law firm in 2018 were car payments that the latter was paying his father at the time.
The payments paralleled similar payments from Hunter to his father that year, including one expense annotated as: “Ford Raptor – Reimbursement to JRB – $1380.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Oversight Committee’s findings this week came as the panel prepares to question President Biden’s brother, James Biden, under oath on Wednesday.
Bank records previously released by the House committee suggested that James Biden – who was tied to companies linked to foreign countries like China and Ukraine – allegedly paid his brother $40,000 and $200,000 from “laundered” Chinese funds.
The House Oversight Committee is also scheduled to question Hunter under oath next week, although the first son recently demanded that his testimony be made open to the public.