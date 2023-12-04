Britney Spears Has Been Talking to Mom Lynne for Weeks, Invited Jamie Lynn to Birthday Party: 'It's Time to Start Healing'
While Britney Spears surprised fans when her mom attended her intimate birthday festivities, RadarOnline.com has learned that the pop star reconciled with Lynne Spears weeks ago.
Britney's Army was shocked when photos emerged showing the Lucky singer cuddling up to her mother during her 42nd birthday celebrations over the weekend.
Sources with direct knowledge revealed that Britney started contacting Lynne weeks ago, and they've been talking regularly. The Grammy winner allegedly invited Lynne to Los Angeles for the intimate bash, which ended in Britney rushing to the emergency vet.
An insider told TMZ that Britney wants to mend the relationship with her mother, and she's not the only estranged family member Brit's making peace with.
She reportedly started connecting with her little sister, Jamie Lynn, around the same time. Sources revealed Britney asked Jamie Lynn to join her mom in L.A. for the weekend, but she couldn't come because she was out of the country shooting a project.
Jamie Lynn, 32, allegedly wants a relationship with her big sister, too.
"Britney wants to make things right with her family. She thinks it's time to start healing," the source said. Just weeks ago, Lynne tried to prove her oldest daughter wrong by posting the singer's creepy doll collection after Britney accused her of throwing them out in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.
Britney dropped several shocking revelations about her family in the book, including that she "never wanted to see” them again.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney's birthday bash on Friday was interrupted when the Oops!... I Did It Again singer's dog hurt its foot. The starlet was photographed rushing out of her home. According to the photographer, she made a pit stop at a veterinarian's office to have her pet looked at.
Her dog was fine, but Brit got a fright over the ordeal.
Lynne wasn't the only family member at Britney's home to celebrate her birthday. Her brother, Bryan, was also there. Britney and Bryan's relationship has remained tight since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
While the singer is working overtime to reconnect with her mom and sister, she doesn't appear to have any plans to make up with her father, Jamie.