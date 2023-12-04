Diddy Demands Court Seal Business Records in Fight Over Tequila Brand
Embattled rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking to seal top secret business records in a vicious lawsuit with a major alcohol label that produced his hit tequila brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The request to seal comes after two women slammed him with separate lawsuits that accused him of alleged sexual abuse and just days after he settled another bombshell claim filed by his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in May, Combs, 53, sued Diageo North America Inc., for breach of contract and accused the liquor giant of discrimination because it allegedly only wanted to promote his brands – Ciroc vodka and DeLeon Tequila — in urban areas.
Diageo responded by accusing Combs of trying to strong-arm cash from the liquor company since he allegedly “asked to be paid millions of dollars more under threat of publicly accusing Diageo of racism,” court documents stated.
Diageo said the lawsuit which was filed in New York Supreme Court was “false and reckless.”
Judge Joel M. Cohen rejected Diageo's motion to toss out the lawsuit setting the stage for a bare-knuckle trial and legal motions to seal documents that reveal sensitive marketing plans.
“These materials contain confidential business information and proprietary information that Combs Wines maintains should be filed under seal,” stated court documents filed last month. “Combs Wines also redacted additional information that Diageo may have sought to protect as “confidential” out of an abundance of caution.”
“Combs Wines seeks the sealing of statements of work for promotional activity that is to be undertaken in fiscal year 2024 because the statements of work are confidential business records that, if unsealed, would provide competitors with an unfair competitive advantage.”
Diageo’s legal team argued some of the documents should remain unsealed because the marketing strategies Combs wants to hide “are central to the parties’ dispute.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in Cassie's bombshell lawsuit, Diddy's ex accused him of forcing her to have sexual relations with male escorts along with years of abuse.