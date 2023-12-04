Diddy Demands Court Seal Business Records in Fight Over Tequila Brand

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in May, Combs, 53, sued Diageo North America Inc., for breach of contract and accused the liquor giant of discrimination because it allegedly only wanted to promote his brands – Ciroc vodka and DeLeon Tequila — in urban areas.

Diageo responded by accusing Combs of trying to strong-arm cash from the liquor company since he allegedly “asked to be paid millions of dollars more under threat of publicly accusing Diageo of racism,” court documents stated.

Diageo said the lawsuit which was filed in New York Supreme Court was “false and reckless.”