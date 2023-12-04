'It's Strange': Lisa Marie Presley's Brother Slammed for 'Trash-talking' Late Sister Almost 1 Year After Her Shocking Death
Lisa Marie Presley’s brother came under fire after he took to social media to criticize his late sister nearly one year after her shocking and sudden death, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 at 54, her brother, Navarone Garibaldi, took to Instagram Live to discuss their complicated relationship before the singer’s heartbreaking passing.
Garibaldi, 36, is the son of Priscilla Presley and film producer Marco Garibaldi. He and Lisa Marie were half-siblings and shared Priscilla as a mother.
"Well, you're entitled to your opinion,” Garibaldi said on Instagram over the weekend after some users spoke highly of Lisa Marie. “I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace.”
"I'm not going to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange,” he added.
Lisa Marie’s half-brother then doubled down on his remarks after some of her fans slammed Garibaldi and accused the musician of “trash-talking” his sister less than one year after she passed away.
"I didn't talk trash, all I did was speak the truth,” he responded. “But sometimes I get egged on when people ask me questions and I just blurt out the first thing that comes to my mind.”
“It's not like I plan on it, I just can't help myself,” Garibaldi admitted.
Lisa Marie’s half-brother came under fire earlier this year when he once again criticized his late sister and blamed the “breakdown” of their relationship on Lisa Marie’s drinking.
He suggested that Lisa Marie’s drinking was “destructive” and “kept” the pair from becoming “close.”
"The problem with my sister and I is that she would drink, and she had five security people with her everywhere she went," Garibaldi said during a recent interview about his life growing up in Scientology.
"It was pretty destructive,” he continued. “I never got angry like that, I never said anything I didn't mean when I smoked pot, but she would say really awful things to me that kind of kept us from being close when she would drink."
Despite his remarks about his late half-sister, Garibaldi celebrated Lisa Marie’s 34-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, whom the late singer shared with her first husband, Danny Keough.
According to Garibaldi, Riley is an “angel” who does not have the “narcissism” and “antagonism” that other members of the Presley family allegedly have.
"She's literally like the sweetest, kindest, most amazing human in the world,” he said. “I love Riley out of my whole family.
"She's pretty much the only one on my mom's side I actually care about. And the twins too!” Garibaldi continued, referring to Lisa Marie’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood. “But they still have to grow."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie – who was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley – passed away on January 12 following complications from a bariatric surgery that she underwent years prior. She was 54.
"It’s unbearable,” Priscilla recently said regarding Lisa Marie’s passing. “It's still shocking that we don't have her."