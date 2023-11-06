Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Fears Riley Keough's Second Baby Will Impact His Cut of $110 Million Estate: Report

Riley Keough is set to have a second surrogate baby, but that's no bundle of joy for her late mother's ex-husband Michael Lockwood, who reportedly fears the new addition will mean less money for him from the massive estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lockwood, 64, has full-custody of 34-year-old Riley's teenage twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley, since the death of their mom, Lisa Marie Presley. While the 64-year-old has full-custody of the twins, he's dependent on Riley's management of the estate for cash for their care.