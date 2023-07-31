Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters, 14, Hire Lawyers To Represent Them in Court Over $35 Million Late Mother Left Behind
When in doubt, lawyer up. That's exactly what Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters have done to ensure they're given a fair share of their late mother's estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Finley and Harper Lockwood have retained legal counsel and requested a guardian ad litem in the trust case filed by older sister Riley Keough, 34, in June, six months after their mother passed in January.
According to The Blast, court documents showed that Finley and Harper requested legal representation for matters related to Lisa Marie's estate because they are minors.
Essentially, the twins want to ensure they are given a fair inheritance as the family heads to court over Lisa Marie's trust.
The filings came after Riley and their maternal grandmother Priscilla Presley, 78, reached an agreement that appointed the 34-year-old actress as the sole Trustee of her mother's estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Priscilla agreed to drop her legal battle to be named co-trustee of her late daughter's trust in exchange for a $1 million payout from her granddaughter.
Initially, weeks after Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla filed a petition claiming her daughter's will had appointed her and an ex-business manager named Barry Siegel as co-trustees of her trust.
Lisa Marie was drowning in debt at the time of her death but had taken out multiple life insurance policies before her death. Her estate collected $35 million from the policies. The only beneficiaries of the estate are Riley and her younger twin sisters, Finley and Harper.
Priscilla claimed a 2016 amendment floating around that kicked her out of the co-trustee role was invalid. She questioned the signature on the paperwork.
Riley never responded to the case but privately worked out the settlement with her grandmother.
A couple of weeks later, Lisa Marie's autopsy was released. The report said Elvis' only child died from a small bowel obstruction. Officials found Oxycodone in her blood along with an opioid Buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid overuse. A third drug, Quetipaine, was found in her system. It is prescribed as an antipsychotic drug.