Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Lisa Marie Presley
Exclusive

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-husband Fears Being Shut Out of Family and His Twins Being Turned Against Him: Sources

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 22 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood is terrified the family will try to shut him out and turn his twin daughters against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Michael, who had twins Harper and Finley with Lisa Marie, has grown concerned after Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley settled their bitter family feud last week.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riley agreed to pay Priscilla millions to end her battle over control of Lisa Marie’s trust.

Lisa Marie died heavily in debt. She owed $3-$4 million to various creditors including a large amount owed to the IRS. However, she took out life insurance policies that paid out $35 million when she died.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The only beneficiaries of the trust are Riley and her younger sisters, Harper and Finley. Priscilla rushed to court weeks after her daughter’s death demanding to be named co-trustee of the trust.

Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie had appointed her and her ex-business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees. She noted there was an alleged 2016 amendment to the trust, signed by Lisa Marie, that cut her out and put her oldest daughter in charge.

MORE ON:
Lisa Marie Presley
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Priscilla claimed the signature on the amendment did not look like her daughter’s signature. Sources claim Riley was furious with her grandmother’s decision to take the matter to court.

In the end, Riley agreed to pay Priscilla but will now be in sole control of her mother’s trust, which has a stake in Elvis’ various companies.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sources say Riley and Priscilla hashing out the agreement has left Michael in the dark. “Lisa Marie went to her death despising Michael, and it’s no secret Riley considers it her duty to disenfranchise him,” said a source. “Now, he thinks she’s got Priscilla in her corner!”

Another insider believed Riley worked out the deal with Priscilla to ensure Michael was cut out of the family. As the twins’ guardian, Michael will still manage their share of Lisa Marie’s trust.

“Riley is galled Michael has access to the twins’ cash,” said a source. “Priscilla was the only ally Michael had, but Riley wants her to cut ties with him and may have bought her off. He has every right to worry about being left out in the cold!”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.