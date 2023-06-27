Alcohol Brand Cuts Ties With Diddy, Accuse Mogul Of Filing 'False and Reckless' Lawsuit Over Alleged Racism

Combs sued Diageo for a breach of contract on May 31. At the time, the 53-year-old's liquor company, DeLeon Tequila, had a partnership deal with Diageo.

According to Billboard, court documents filed by Combs' legal team not only alleged that Diageo failed to support DeLeon Tequila but claimed the brand showed biased towards his tequila line and treated him "worse than others because he is Black."

