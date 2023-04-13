Diddy's Ex-Nanny Finally Reveals Her Identity In Court After Claiming To Be Mogul's Late Ex Kim Porter's Niece
The nanny who sued Diddy for alleged wrongful termination has revealed her identity in court — days after a judge ordered her to do so despite her fear of being harassed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy’s ex-employee filed an amended complaint with her name of Raven Wales-Walden.
As we first reported, last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge told Raven she could not move forward with her lawsuit using the pseudonym, Jane Roe.
Raven pleaded with the court to let her use Roe claiming she feared Diddy’s fans would harass her and her family.
In her motion, she said she was, “Desperate to preserve the privacy she had left, terrified of possible physical harm to her and her minor children, and fearful of further victim shaming, blaming, and retaliation.”
Diddy opposed the request claiming Raven had used her full name in a complaint filed with the Department of Fair Education and Housing. The judge sided with Diddy and ordered the ex-nanny to reveal her name.
In her lawsuit, Raven said Diddy hired her after Kim’s death in 2018 to take care of the twins they shared, Jessie James and D’Lila.
- Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Ordered To Reveal Her Identity In Court Battle Despite Her Fear Of Harassment From Mogul’s Fans
- Diddy Unswayed By Ex-Nanny’s Plea To Remain Anonymous In Court Battle After Accusing Her Of Extortion
- Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Suing Mogul Pleads To Keep Her Identity Hidden, Fears Harassment After ‘Extortion’ Claims
Raven said she moved into Diddy’s house and became extremely tight with the family. She said it all fell apart when she asked for maternity leave in August 2020. She said she was fired and told Diddy didn’t like his daughters seeing an unmarried woman pregnant.
Diddy called the lawsuit a “meritless shakedown” and said he believed it was meant to “extort” him.
He admitted hiring Raven but said the job was always meant to be temporary. His rep said, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school.”
In her lawsuit, Raven claimed she was the cousin of Diddy's late ex, Kim Porter. Diddy denied the claim. On her public Instagram, Raven has several photos with Diddy and his family.
In addition, other photos show her hanging out with Kim and the twins. Diddy still follows Raven on Instagram.
In 2021, following Kim’s death, she posted a tribute on social media reading, “Losing someone that you love that’s close to you changes you in ways that only someone who’s been through it can relate to. On the November 15th that you gained your wings I gained an angel that’s always right at my back”
She added, “I still hear your voice guiding me and when I need a little push it’s crazy how I can hear you so clear cheering me on as if you’re right next to me.”
The legal battle is ongoing.