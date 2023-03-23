Your tip
Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Ordered To Reveal Her Identity In Court Battle Despite Her Fear Of Harassment From Mogul’s Fans

Embedded Image
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Diddy’s ex-housekeeper who accused the media mogul of wrongfully terminating her after she got pregnant has been ordered to reveal her identity in court — despite her fears of harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy scored a huge victory in the dispute after a judge ruled in his favor.

diddy first photo newborn daughter love filming reality show pp
As we first reported, last year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe sued Diddy in Los Angeles Superior Court. In her lawsuit, Roe said she was a niece of Diddy’s late girlfriend Kim Porter.

Roe said Diddy hired her after Kim’s death in 2018 to take care of the twins they shared, Jessie James and D’Lila.

p diddy ex kim porter pp
The woman said she moved into Diddy’s home and became close with the family. However, she said she was fired in August 2020 after requesting maternity leave. Roe said Diddy was upset that she was expecting a child while not being married — which he felt was a bad look for his daughters.

The ex-nanny is seeking unspecified damages.

p diddy lists home kim porter market million r
Diddy trashed the lawsuit calling it a “meritless shakedown.” He believed it was filed in an attempt to “extort” him for money.

The mogul admitted hiring Roe but denied she was Kim’s niece. He said the job was always meant to be temporary.

His rep said, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school.”

diddy pp
Diddy demanded the lawsuit not be move forward until Roe revealed her identity. She said the only purpose to inform the world of her name would be to “harass her and invite societal and professional harm to her and her family.”

Roe said she was, “Desperate to preserve the privacy she had left, terrified of possible physical harm to her and her minor children, and fearful of further victim shaming, blaming, and retaliation.”

Diddy said the woman had already named herself in a complaint against him with the Department of Fair Education and Housing. He argued the case should be dismissed unless she amended her lawsuit with her real name.

Now, a judge has sided with Diddy and ordered Roe to name herself.

RadarOnline Logo

