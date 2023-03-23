Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Ordered To Reveal Her Identity In Court Battle Despite Her Fear Of Harassment From Mogul’s Fans
Diddy’s ex-housekeeper who accused the media mogul of wrongfully terminating her after she got pregnant has been ordered to reveal her identity in court — despite her fears of harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy scored a huge victory in the dispute after a judge ruled in his favor.
As we first reported, last year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe sued Diddy in Los Angeles Superior Court. In her lawsuit, Roe said she was a niece of Diddy’s late girlfriend Kim Porter.
Roe said Diddy hired her after Kim’s death in 2018 to take care of the twins they shared, Jessie James and D’Lila.
The woman said she moved into Diddy’s home and became close with the family. However, she said she was fired in August 2020 after requesting maternity leave. Roe said Diddy was upset that she was expecting a child while not being married — which he felt was a bad look for his daughters.
The ex-nanny is seeking unspecified damages.
Diddy trashed the lawsuit calling it a “meritless shakedown.” He believed it was filed in an attempt to “extort” him for money.
The mogul admitted hiring Roe but denied she was Kim’s niece. He said the job was always meant to be temporary.
His rep said, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school.”
Diddy demanded the lawsuit not be move forward until Roe revealed her identity. She said the only purpose to inform the world of her name would be to “harass her and invite societal and professional harm to her and her family.”
Roe said she was, “Desperate to preserve the privacy she had left, terrified of possible physical harm to her and her minor children, and fearful of further victim shaming, blaming, and retaliation.”
Diddy said the woman had already named herself in a complaint against him with the Department of Fair Education and Housing. He argued the case should be dismissed unless she amended her lawsuit with her real name.
Now, a judge has sided with Diddy and ordered Roe to name herself.