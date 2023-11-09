Britney Spears' Mom Slammed for Showing Off Pop Star's 'Creepy' Doll Collection to Prove She Didn't Toss Them: 'Seriously!?'

Britney Spears' mom wants her daughter — and the world — to know that contrary to the pop star claiming her childhood doll collection was thrown out, she has been holding onto them. Lynne Spears got eaten up on social media after sharing several photos of the doll set with Britney fans suggesting she reaches out to her daughter instead of doing so on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @lynnespears_rf/Instagram; MEGA Britney said she "never wanted to see" her family again after discovering the dolls had allegedly been tossed.

In her explosive memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney talked about a moment that made her realize she "never wanted to see” her family again. During the pandemic, she traveled to Louisiana to visit. The Toxic singer wrote that when she got to the home, she discovered that her beloved Madame Alexander doll collection, which she had since her childhood, had been “thrown away.”

Source: @lynnespears_rf/Instagram But Lynne shared proof that she still has the collection.

Britney claimed that in addition to the dolls, Lynne had allegedly tossed years “worth of [her] writing” and “binders” of her poetry. The Princess of Pop said it felt like her family had “thrown [her] away." However, her mom told a different story on Thursday. Lynne posted several photos of Britney's dolls, revealing that she's been holding onto them for her daughter.

Tagging Britney in the post, Lynne wrote, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!" The post didn't go over well with Britney's army. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Britney's fans unloaded on Lynne over the post.

"OMG she never learns. Just pick up the phone and call her or have one of your people reach out to her. Why do you need attention on Instagram?" one person commented. "This is not a way to communicate to your daughter…by airing dirty laundry and desperation. SERIOUSLY!?" shared a second. "You say it would be cruel to throw away your daughters items but it wasn’t cruel for your daughter to be in a Cship for almost 14 years? Wasn’t cruel for her to be locked in a psych hospital while you were at her condo in Florida? I mean Lynne you should have just kept this to yourself," added a third. At the time of this post, Britney has yet to respond to her mother.

