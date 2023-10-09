Judge Signs Off on Angus Cloud’s Mom Running His $1 Million Estate, Bringing Lawsuits Over Illegal Merchandise of Late Actor
Angus Cloud’s mom Lisa has been appointed the administrator of her late son’s estate worth at least $1 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, a judge signed off on Lisa’s petition during a hearing. The decision puts the actor’s mom in charge of all decisions regarding his assets and business deals.
The order said Lisa now has “full authority to administer the estate.”
Angus died at the age of 25 on July 31 at his family’s home in Oakland, California. The Euphoria star’s death was ruled an accidental overdose caused by a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Sources said Angus was struggling to deal with her father’s recent death but his mom denied her son was suicidal. She said Angus’ last words to her before he went to bed were, “I love you, mama. You’re the best. I’ll see you in the morning.”
In court documents, Lisa said her son’s estate was worth 7-figures. She said he was never married and had no children.
Lisa explained that at the time of his death, Angus was engaged in a “number of agreements that require immediate oversight, management, and enforcement.”
- Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Business Manager To Resign Down As Co-Trustee Of Her Trust Worth $35 Million, Priscilla Wants Riley To Step In As Family Battle Heats Up
- Anne Heche's Son, 20, Gains Control Of Late Actress' Estate After Fierce Battle With James Tapper
- Anne Heche’s Oldest Son Accuses His Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper Of Attempting To Manipulate His Half-Brother
She said she needed to be an administrator to have the authority to handle the business deals.
In the filing, Lisa said Angus was paid through his loan-out company, Action Packed. She asked for control of the company in her petition.
“Petitioner believes Decedent assigned certain rights to the Company, including, but not limited to, certain intellectual property and/or name, image, and likeness rights, as well as his rights to receive income. It is unknown to Petitioner at this time which of the Decedent’s exact rights have been assigned to the Company. It is imperative that the Special Administrator assume management and control of the Company to determine any and all outstanding agreements, take possession of any financial accounts of the Company, secure and collect any payments owed, and determine any rights assigned by Decedent to the Company,” the filing read.
Angus’ mom said there were 3 urgent matters that needed to be addressed. The first was the actor’s deal with Puma. She said his contractual obligations with the shoe company had yet to be complete before he died.
She said, “appointment of a Special Administrator is needed to allow Petitioner to immediately respond to any potential claims of breach or attempts to terminate the agreements, and/or negotiate and enter into possible amended agreements with the Brands.”
The second matter was an acting job Angus completed before his death. She said the paperwork for the project had yet to be finalized by her son and it needed prompt attention to allow the movie to move forward.
The last issue she raised was Angus has completed several films that required him to perform promotional obligations. She said she needed to talk to the companies involved to figure out the path forward.
Another big issue Lisa raised was being able to bring lawsuits against companies for using her son’s likeness to sell merchandise.
Lisa said she needed to be named administrator to be able to bring the legal cases.