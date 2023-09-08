Found: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Secret Cache of Sketches Discovered by His Grieving Mom
A cache of Angus Cloud’s private sketchbooks has been found, and his heartbroken mother wants to protect the potentially valuable drawings the beloved actor left behind, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The discovery of the Euphoria star’s artwork was revealed in court documents Lisa Cloud filed in California’s Alameda County Superior Court, where she was appointed administrator of his estate — worth an estimated seven figures.
The up-and-coming actor died at age 25 after suffering a “possible overdose” inside his family's Oakland home on July 31. The doting mom denied her son tried to commit suicide or fell into deep despair following the recent cancer death of his father, Connor Hickey.
The heartbroken mom and widow revealed the existence of the drawings when she filed a petition on August 30. The court documents hinted that she is still sifting through Angus' belongings.
“In addition, there are numerous sketchbooks of (Angus) that (the mom) would like to protect, including by registering their copyrights,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
“There are likely other intellectual property rights and assets that (Angus) possessed for which the Special Administrator is needed to immediately identify and protect.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the dutiful mom also sought to protect the rights to her son’s unreleased film projects, endorsement deals, trademarks, and image after discovering heartless ghouls were using the handsome actor’s face to sell merchandise.
- Angus Cloud’s Mom Appointed Administrator of Late Actor’s $1 Million Estate, Reveals Plans to Sue Over Illegal Merchandise of 'Euphoria' Star
- 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Avoids Jail Time in Shoplifting Case, Ordered To Perform Community Service
- 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Became Close to Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Sam Lufti in His Final Days
The mama bear also indicated she may slap the money-hungry scavengers with lawsuits.
“Moreover, (the mom) has learned that following (Angus’) death, several online vendors began making unauthorized use of (Angus’) NIL (name, image and likeness) to sell print-on-demand merchandise,” the documents stated. “As Special Administrator, (the mom) could commence and maintain suits and other legal proceedings action to protect (Angus’) NIL from further damage, waste or injury by such unauthorized commercial use.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An online search by RadarOnline.com showed dozens of T-shirts with Angus’ image available on Redbubble, Etsy, and a half-dozen other websites.
One online store even has “Angus Cloud Accessories,” including COVID masks, mouse pads, baseball caps duffle bags, backpacks, and tacky water bottles featuring the actor’s image. It is unknown if any of the online dealers are licensed to sell products with the actor’s face.
Angus’ mom declined to provide RadarOnline.com with photographs of her son’s drawings.