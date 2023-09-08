Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angus Cloud
Exclusive

Found: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Secret Cache of Sketches Discovered by His Grieving Mom

angus cloud mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A cache of Angus Cloud’s private sketchbooks has been found, and his heartbroken mother wants to protect the potentially valuable drawings the beloved actor left behind, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The discovery of the Euphoria star’s artwork was revealed in court documents Lisa Cloud filed in California’s Alameda County Superior Court, where she was appointed administrator of his estate — worth an estimated seven figures.

Article continues below advertisement
abgus cloud lisa cloud
Source: lisa.cloud/facebook

A mural in Oakland, California dedicated to beloved Euphoria star Angus Cloud who passed away in July 31, 2023.

The up-and-coming actor died at age 25 after suffering a “possible overdose” inside his family's Oakland home on July 31. The doting mom denied her son tried to commit suicide or fell into deep despair following the recent cancer death of his father, Connor Hickey.

The heartbroken mom and widow revealed the existence of the drawings when she filed a petition on August 30. The court documents hinted that she is still sifting through Angus' belongings.

Article continues below advertisement
anguscloud lisacloud fb
Source: lisa.cloud/facebook

A young Angus Cloud with his adoring mom Lisa and his late father Connor Hickey.

“In addition, there are numerous sketchbooks of (Angus) that (the mom) would like to protect, including by registering their copyrights,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.

“There are likely other intellectual property rights and assets that (Angus) possessed for which the Special Administrator is needed to immediately identify and protect.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the dutiful mom also sought to protect the rights to her son’s unreleased film projects, endorsement deals, trademarks, and image after discovering heartless ghouls were using the handsome actor’s face to sell merchandise.

Article continues below advertisement
anguscloud
Source: MEGA

Angus Cloud's cause of death is still unknown but various reports he may have suffered an overdose.

MORE ON:
Angus Cloud

The mama bear also indicated she may slap the money-hungry scavengers with lawsuits.

“Moreover, (the mom) has learned that following (Angus’) death, several online vendors began making unauthorized use of (Angus’) NIL (name, image and likeness) to sell print-on-demand merchandise,” the documents stated. “As Special Administrator, (the mom) could commence and maintain suits and other legal proceedings action to protect (Angus’) NIL from further damage, waste or injury by such unauthorized commercial use.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
angus cloud facebook
Source: lisa.cloud/facebook

The beloved actor was in deep despair following the recent death of his father.

An online search by RadarOnline.com showed dozens of T-shirts with Angus’ image available on Redbubble, Etsy, and a half-dozen other websites.

One online store even has “Angus Cloud Accessories,” including COVID masks, mouse pads, baseball caps duffle bags, backpacks, and tacky water bottles featuring the actor’s image. It is unknown if any of the online dealers are licensed to sell products with the actor’s face.

Angus’ mom declined to provide RadarOnline.com with photographs of her son’s drawings.

Article continues below advertisement

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.