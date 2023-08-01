Angus Cloud's Father Died After 'Brief Fight With Cancer' Two Months Before Actor's Tragic Passing

His family announced the Euphoria star's shocking passing on Monday afternoon, alluding to his recent struggles after his dad's death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement to TMZ read.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."