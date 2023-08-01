Angus Cloud's Father Died After 'Brief Fight With Cancer' Two Months Before Actor's Tragic Passing
Angus Cloud's father, Conor, died after a short battle with cancer — just two months after the 25-year-old Euphoria star suddenly passed away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Cloud's mom called 911 on Monday for a "possible overdose." The actor was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources close to the situation claimed Cloud — whose real name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey — had been having "severe suicidal thoughts" after burying his father in Ireland just one week ago.
He was staying with family in Oakland while grieving the loss of his dad, whom they say was his "best friend."
In a social media post, Cloud's mom said Conor passed away on May 18 "after a brief fight with cancer." Following his June memorial service, she shared, "His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged."
Just weeks before his own death, the HBO actor revealed he was struggling without his father. Sharing a sweet photo of Conor on July 14, Cloud wrote, "miss u breh."
As of this post, the actor's cause of death is unknown.
His family announced the Euphoria star's shocking passing on Monday afternoon, alluding to his recent struggles after his dad's death.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement to TMZ read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Their statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud immediately rose to fame after landing the role of drug dealer Fezco (or Fez) on the hit show.
His former manager, Diomi Cordero, recently accused Cloud of substance abuse, claiming he was forced to give Angus Narcan after an alleged close call.
"Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face," Cordero tweeted in April — four months before Cloud's tragic death.
Despite Cordero's claims, Cloud's most recent management company denied the accusations.
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson addressed Cloud's death in a statement to NBC News, saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
A spokesperson for HBO told RadarOnline.com, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.