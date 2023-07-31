'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Mom Called 911 to Report 'Possible Overdose,' Actor Had 'Suicidal Thoughts' After His Dad's Death
Angus Cloud's mom made the terrifying 911 call to report his "possible overdose," RadarOnline.com has learned. The 25-year-old Euphoria actor's death shocked the world, and now we have even more details about the scary circumstances.
We've learned the 911 call was placed around 11:30 AM on Monday by Cloud's mother, who told the operator that her son did not have a pulse. When Oakland PD arrived at his family's home, the HBO actor — whose real name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey — was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Cloud recently buried his father in Ireland, with insiders telling TMZ he suffered "severe suicidal thoughts" after returning home from laying his dad to rest. The HBO star was allegedly staying with his family while he tried to deal with his grief.
His family confirmed his death on Monday afternoon, alluding to Cloud's struggles following the loss of his father.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Their statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud immediately rose to fame after landing the role of drug dealer Fezco (or Fez) on Euphoria.
"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for HBO told RadarOnline.com.
His former manager, Diomi Cordero, recently accused the Cloud of substance abuse, claiming he was forced to give Angus Narcan after an alleged close call.
"Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face," Cordero tweeted in April — four months before Cloud's tragic death.
The talent manager also claimed that Cloud's alleged substance abuse struggle did not go unnoticed by Euphoria director Sam Levinson, who he alleged begged the actor to “fight for his life."
Despite Cordero's shocking allegations, Cloud's management agency denied the accusations.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the late actor's rep for comment.