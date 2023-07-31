'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25 After Struggle With Mental Health and Alleged Drug Addiction
Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The HBO star — who played drug dealer Fezco on the series — passed away at his family's home in Oakland, California, shortly after burying his late father.
Members of Cloud's family confirmed the sad news.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement to TMZ read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
His family concluded their statement, saying, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cloud's rep for comment.
The cause of Cloud's death is unknown; however, his former manager recently accused the young actor of drug abuse.
In April, Diomi Cordero claimed Cloud's addiction got so bad that he was forced to give the actor Narcan and perform CPR after an alleged incident. He said the star's reported struggles did not go unnoticed by his colleagues, claiming that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson begged Cloud to “fight for his life."
- Maryland Father Said He Heard a 'Pop' When Changing His 6-Week-Old Son's Diaper, But Now He's Accused of Breaking the Newborn's Leg
- Sad Last Texts: Sinead O'Connor's Final Messages Riddled With 'Despair and Sorrow'
- YouTube Star MrBeast Files Whopping $10 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Partner Over 'Inedible' Burgers
"Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face," Cordero tweeted. He alleged Cloud “became extremely abusive" and “had gone to the extent of degrading me publicly in front of his friends & even my colleagues.”
The tension allegedly came to a head when Cloud was invited to attend a Versace fashion show in Europe.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cordero said the actor wanted to go with his friends but never made it to the show because airport staff allegedly refused to let him board the plane because he was “so high on drugs.” Following Cordero's accusations, Cloud's new management team denied the claims.
R.I.P.