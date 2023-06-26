HBO Cuts Its Losses With 'The Idol,' Ends Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's 'Torture Porn' Series a Week Early
HBO officially decided to cut its losses with The Idol, ending the controversial series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson early, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Idol was originally announced as a six-episode series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, but the streaming giant called the series early.
HBO announced that Sunday's episode concluded the Levinson-Tesfaye series a week ahead of schedule.
Since production, The Idol faced backlash from viewers. Original director Amy Seimetz left the series mid-production after butting heads with Tesfaye on the show's creative direction.
Levinson joined the production following Seimetz's exit, but fans refused to support the controversial director's work, which they branded "torture porn."
Seimetz's scathing take on the direction she saw the show heading under Tasfaye and Levinson's creative control led to calls for boycotts ahead of its release. With Levinson at the helm of direction, The Idol saw dismal ratings since its premiere.
Last Sunday's episode — and what was expected to be the fourth out of six — saw only 133,000 viewers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Amid incredibly low ratings and ongoing backlash, HBO put an end to The Idol's suffering. It appeared viewers had not forgotten about Levinson's alleged affinity for exploiting talent.
The controversial director developed a reputation for an abundance of nudity and often sadistic scenes in his work — and The Idol was no different.
Last week's episode shocked viewers who could stomach the previous four episodes. The character Xander, played by Troy Sivan, was subjected to a sick sexual act by The Weeknd's character, Tedros.
Viewers were appalled after watching Sivan be tortured with a shock collar controlled by Tesfaye, who then forced his assistant to give Xander a sponge bath while he was bound.
As if the scene was not shocking enough, Levinson's direction then called for Xander to be flipped onto his stomach, leaving viewers only with a disturbing image and their imagination to connect the dots.