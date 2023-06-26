HBO officially decided to cut its losses with The Idol, ending the controversial series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson early, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Idol was originally announced as a six-episode series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, but the streaming giant called the series early.

HBO announced that Sunday's episode concluded the Levinson-Tesfaye series a week ahead of schedule.