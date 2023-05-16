Magazine Wars: Vanity Fair Uses the Weeknd to Take Major Swipe at Rival Rolling Stone

Vanity Fair made The Weeknd their cover star for the magazine's June issue, RadarOnline.com has learned, taking a swipe at rival publication Rolling Stone after a report on his upcoming HBO show, The Idol, claiming it had gone "wildly, disgustingly off the rails."

Sources close to production said the show was in turmoil with budgetary issues and behind-the-scenes drama, having alleged at the time that cast members were subject to many rewrites and reshoots for showrunner Sam Levinson from Euphoria.