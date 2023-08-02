‘He Was a Broken Man’: Angus Cloud Was Too ‘Grief-stricken’ to Attend Ceremony to Spread Late Dad’s Ashes Days Before His Tragic Death
Angus Cloud was struggling with the loss of his father in the weeks before his death — and sources revealed he was so “grief-stricken” he was unable to attend a private ceremony to spread his father’s ashes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Angus’ dad Conor Hickey passed away on May 18 at the age of 65.
Angus’ mom Lisa said Conor died after a “brief fight with cancer.” She said, “His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged."
Angus, who was found dead this week at his family’s home in Oakland, had recently taken a trip to Ireland. The actor and his family went to scatter their father’s ashes at a 100-acre farm, according to the Daily Mail.
The outlet said while Angus’ family members attended the ceremony, the HBO star stayed in his hotel room.
A family friend told the outlet, "He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father.”
“He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss,” the friend added.
“I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man,” the pal claimed.
A second friend told Daily Mail, “I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father.”
“It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end,” they added.
A source said Angus’ aunt eventually picked him up and drove him to the farm to scatter ashes.
Sources said the entire situation was extremely difficult for Angus who allegedly struggled with drug issues.
After finding Angus dead in his bedroom, his mother called the police to report a “possible overdose.” An autopsy has yet to be completed.
On Thursday, Angus' Euphoria costar Zendaya wrote an emotional tribute to her friend on Instagram.
“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.