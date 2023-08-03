Angus Cloud's Hometown Hosts Touching Candlelight Vigil For Late 'Euphoria' Star
A candlelight vigil was held for late actor Angus Cloud, 25, in his hometown of Oakland, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The touching tribute happened at the site of a mural painted following the Euphoria star's unexpected passing on Monday.
Oakland artist Darin Balaban painted the 9-foot artwork of the late actor on the side of a car wash. The artwork featured a black-and-white Cloud next to colorful graphics. "We Love You!!!" was painted above the late actor's image.
Balaban told TMZ that around 50 people showed up at the mural's site on Wednesday night to celebrate Cloud's life and legacy.
The local artist said that many who showed up to the vigil paid their respects by bringing flowers and pictures of Cloud, which they placed on the ground near the mural.
Other vigil attendants brought Guinness beer and liquor as a more personal touch for the intimate gathering. The community gathered at the mural and honored Cloud's life by coming together over music.
The group sang songs, shared stories about the actor, and even added to Balaban's work with their own messages and drawings.
The vigil served as a healing opportunity for the grief-stricken community. While the mourners celebrated Cloud's life over drinks and music, Balaban said there were many somber moments and tears. In an emotional video from the evening, the group stood and sang B.B. King's Stand by Me.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cloud struggled with mental health and allegedly "suicidal thoughts" at the time of his death.
Just two months before Cloud's death, his father, Conor Hickey, died at age 65. Cloud's mother Lisa said that Hickey battled a "brief fight with cancer."
Cloud, Lisa, and their family recently traveled to Ireland, where they spread Hickey's ashes. However, Cloud was said to be too distraught to attend the memorial and stayed behind in his hotel room.
"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," a family member told the Daily Mail.
His cause of death is unknown at this time, although his mother called 911 reporting a "possible overdose."