Angus Cloud's Hometown Hosts Touching Candlelight Vigil For Late 'Euphoria' Star

Just two months before Cloud's death, his father, Conor Hickey, died at age 65. Cloud's mother Lisa said that Hickey battled a "brief fight with cancer."

Cloud, Lisa, and their family recently traveled to Ireland, where they spread Hickey's ashes. However, Cloud was said to be too distraught to attend the memorial and stayed behind in his hotel room.

"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," a family member told the Daily Mail.

His cause of death is unknown at this time, although his mother called 911 reporting a "possible overdose."