Angus Cloud’s Mom Appointed Administrator of Late Actor’s $1 Million Estate, Reveals Plans to Sue Over Illegal Merchandise of 'Euphoria' Star

Angus Cloud’s mother Lisa has been appointed administrator of her late son’s estate worth an estimated 7-figures, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lisa filed a petition in court on August 30. Angus died on July 31 at the family home in Oakland, California.

In the filing, Lisa said the estate is worth an estimated $1 million. She said Angus was never married and had no child. Lisa explained that her son was a “young, successful actor” known for his work on HBO’s hit show Euphoria. “Upon his passing, Decedent was engaged in a number of agreements that require immediate oversight, management, and enforcement,” the petition read. Lisa asked that she be appointed as administrator to take care of all financial and business matters.

Lisa said her son was the sole shareholder of his loan-out company, Action Packed!. “Petitioner believes Decedent assigned certain rights to the Company, including, but not limited to, certain intellectual property and/or name, image, and likeness rights, as well as his rights to receive income. It is unknown to Petitioner at this time which of the Decedent’s exact rights have been assigned to the Company. It is imperative that the Special Administrator assume management and control of the Company to determine any and all outstanding agreements, take possession of any financial accounts of the Company, secure and collect any payments owed, and determine any rights assigned by Decedent to the Company,” Lisa’s lawyer wrote.

Lisa said there were 3 urgent matters. She said Angus had an endorsement deal with Puma. She said his obligations on the deal were incomplete at the time of his death. She said, “appointment of a Special Administrator is needed to allow Petitioner to immediately respond to any potential claims of breach or attempts to terminate the agreements, and/or negotiate and enter into possible amended agreements with the Brands.”

In addition, Lisa said Angus had finished an acting job shortly before his death, “but may have not signed all applicable agreements. These require the prompt attention of the Company and/or the Estate to allow the project to move forward.” Lastly, she said her son had “performed in several as-yet unreleased films for which he may have been pending promotional obligations pursuant to agreements with Company and/or Decedent.”

Lisa said another reason she needed to be named administrator was to enforce Angus’ trademarks and image and intellectual property rights. She said her son’s company entered into deals with brans and agencies granting rights to use his name, image and likeness. She wanted to examine the deals to ensure Angus’ likeness was not being used improperly.

In the filing, first obtained by The Blast, she said after Angus’ death she learned that several online vendors began making unauthorized use of her son’s likeness to sell merchandise. She said she wants to bring lawsuits against the companies but needs to be an administrator before she can take action. The judge ended up signing off on the petition this week.

As we previously reported, Angus died at the age of 25 after suffering a "possible overdose" at his home. His mother denied her son intended to kill himself. Sources claim the actor was struggling in the months after his father's unexpected death.