'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Became Close to Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Sam Lufti in His Final Days

Cloud died at his family's home in Oakland on July 31 after his mother reported a "possible overdose." Insiders said he was struggling to cope with the loss of his beloved father.

Back in April, Cloud's former manager took to Twitter stating that he was seeking "outstanding management commissions from Angus totaling over $60,000," claiming that he resigned in February 2022 due to the star's alleged "verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction."

At the time, Cordero also shared his concerns about who Cloud was surrounding himself with. "Angus is currently being managed by Sam Lutfi and I find it incredibly interesting how Sam is somehow always associated with celebrities who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction issues," he wrote. "[Lufti] managed Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love in 2007/2008 in their most dark and vulnerable times."