Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angus Cloud

'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Became Close to Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Sam Lufti in His Final Days

anguscloud befirneded by sam lufti pp
Source: mega;@welikesam/instagram
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Euphoria star Angus Cloud forged a bond with Britney Spears' ex-manager Sam Lufti in his final days.

Lufti was Cloud's manager, having spent time with the HBO sensation on several occasions before the actor's untimely death at 25, noted his former talent manager Diomi Cordero in a now-deleted Twitter thread.

Article continues below advertisement
angus
Source: mega

RadarOnline.com has learned that Cloud was all smiles while hitting the slopes in Park City, Utah, alongside Lufti and others back in February, posing for a group photo on the ice-capped mountain. "Ski fam #legends," Lufti captioned the shot.

Prior to that, the actor was seen on a trip to Qatar in December 2022. "Our Souq Waqif adventure in Doha. What an incredible trip, an experience of a lifetime thanks to @hxkxt #worldcup #Qatar #yalla," Lufti captioned a slideshow of portraits from their getaway.

Article continues below advertisement
welikesamn
Source: @welikesam/instagram

Cloud died at his family's home in Oakland on July 31 after his mother reported a "possible overdose." Insiders said he was struggling to cope with the loss of his beloved father.

Back in April, Cloud's former manager took to Twitter stating that he was seeking "outstanding management commissions from Angus totaling over $60,000," claiming that he resigned in February 2022 due to the star's alleged "verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction."

At the time, Cordero also shared his concerns about who Cloud was surrounding himself with. "Angus is currently being managed by Sam Lutfi and I find it incredibly interesting how Sam is somehow always associated with celebrities who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction issues," he wrote. "[Lufti] managed Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love in 2007/2008 in their most dark and vulnerable times."

MORE ON:
Angus Cloud
Article continues below advertisement
welikesamn
Source: @welikesam/instagram

Spears' parents, Jamie and Lynne, felt that Lutfi played a role in the pop star's mental health suffering in 2008.

Spears was granted two restraining orders against Lutfi, first in 2009 and again in 2019. Lutfi fired back with a lawsuit against Jamie and Lynne after the two accused him of negatively affecting their daughter's mental health before they settled the case.

"If she hates me after she's free I won't blame her," Lutfi later tweeted about Spears in 2021 following a court hearing in her conservatorship case. "I failed her, I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
welikesamn
Source: @welikesam/instagram

Love was also granted a restraining order in 2019 against Lufti. Her attorney, Howard King, told The Blast, "The escalating verbal harassment and threats of Sam Lutfi left no choice for Courtney and her family but to seek protection."

"The Cobains are grateful for the anti-harassment order issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court against Mr. Lutfi and the powers it provides law enforcement to assure that Mr. Lutfi terminates all contact with the family," King continued.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.