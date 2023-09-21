Your tip
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed: Lethal Mix of Drugs

Source: MEGA

Angus died at his family's home in Oakland on July 31.

By:

Sep. 21 2023

Angus Cloud died after taking a lethal mix of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, with the Euphoria star's sudden passing has been ruled an accidental overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

He was 25 years old.

The Alameda County Coroner revealed Angus suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs. TMZ confirmed the actor's cause of death on Thursday.

Angus died at his family's home in Oakland on July 31. He was 25 years old.

His panicked mother, Lisa, was the one who called 911 to report a "possible overdose." She also told the operator that her son didn't have a pulse. The actor had recently returned from a trip to Ireland to scatter his father Conor Hickey's ashes.

Angus' death came just two months after his dad passed away.

Source: MEGA

His mother called 911 to report the "possible overdose."

Conor died on May 18 at 65 following a “brief fight with cancer.” It was later reported that Angus had suffered from depression and was having "severe suicidal thoughts" after laying his father to rest; however, his mom shot down those rumors.

Angus' family announced the Euphoria star's shocking passing.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement read.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Source: MEGA

Angus' dad died just months before his sudden passing.

Angus' mother was recently appointed administrator of his estate, which she estimated to be worth $1 million. RadarOnline.com learned a cache of private sketchbooks done by the actor has been found, and she's trying to protect those drawings at all costs.

Angus became a household name when he landed the role of Fezco, a drug dealer, on the HBO series. His costars were in disbelief over his death, including Zendaya, who shared a heartfelt tribute with fans.

Source: MEGA

Angus suffered from drug use over the years.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," the actress wrote.

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

