'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed: Lethal Mix of Drugs
Angus Cloud died after taking a lethal mix of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, with the Euphoria star's sudden passing has been ruled an accidental overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His panicked mother, Lisa, was the one who called 911 to report a "possible overdose." She also told the operator that her son didn't have a pulse. The actor had recently returned from a trip to Ireland to scatter his father Conor Hickey's ashes.
Angus' death came just two months after his dad passed away.
Conor died on May 18 at 65 following a “brief fight with cancer.” It was later reported that Angus had suffered from depression and was having "severe suicidal thoughts" after laying his father to rest; however, his mom shot down those rumors.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Found: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Secret Cache of Sketches Discovered by His Grieving Mom
- Angus Cloud’s Mom Appointed Administrator of Late Actor’s $1 Million Estate, Reveals Plans to Sue Over Illegal Merchandise of 'Euphoria' Star
- 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Avoids Jail Time in Shoplifting Case, Ordered To Perform Community Service
Angus' family announced the Euphoria star's shocking passing.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Angus' mother was recently appointed administrator of his estate, which she estimated to be worth $1 million. RadarOnline.com learned a cache of private sketchbooks done by the actor has been found, and she's trying to protect those drawings at all costs.
Angus became a household name when he landed the role of Fezco, a drug dealer, on the HBO series. His costars were in disbelief over his death, including Zendaya, who shared a heartfelt tribute with fans.
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," the actress wrote.
"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."