'Betrayed His Word': Jamal Khashoggi's Fiancée Slams Biden As Its Determined Saudi Crown Prince Should Be Immune Over Journalist's Murder

"#Biden saved the murderer by granting immunity. He saved the criminal and got involved in the crime himself. Let's see who will save you in the hereafter? @POTUS," Cengiz also posted via Twitter.

Khashoggi was last seen in October 2018, entering the consulate in Istanbul where he was killed. It is believed he was later dismembered, although his remains have never been found.

As we previously reported, a U.S. intelligence community report into Khashoggi's murder published in February 2021 said bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the journalist.