Dr. Lenny Hochstein Sues Estranged Wife and 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein for Defamation and False Accusations of Domestic Violence

Source: Instagrm; MEGA
By:

Dec. 2 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Famous plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein has filed a defamation lawsuit against his estranged wife, reality TV star Lisa Hochstein, for making false accusations of domestic violence against him.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Miami, alleged that Lisa "lied" when she publicly claimed that Lenny had abused her.

Source: Bravo

Lenny Hochstein is calling out his ex in a shocking new filing.

The controversy began when Lisa took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a bruise on her arm, along with a caption alleging that she was being threatened and harassed by Dr. Hochstein.

She claimed that the bruise was a result of his abuse and stated, "I'm being threatened and harassed through the court system and through 'others' by Lenny and it needs to stop."

Source: Instagram

The surgeon filed a motion for contempt and enforcement against Lisa and demanded she be sanctioned.

Dr. Hochstein vehemently denied the allegations and argued that Lisa is not being truthful about the bruise and how it occurred.

According to Page Six, in his complaint, he explained that the injury occurred when Lisa was yelling at and berating him after he came home from work. He tried to walk away and go upstairs, but Lisa followed him and continued to yell in his face. As she walked in front of him, she lost her balance and fell on a stair, causing a bruise.

Source: Bravo

He claimed the 'RHOM' star failed to act reasonably during her relocation from their Miami mansion.

To support his argument, Lenny consulted with a board-certified medical examiner who confirmed that the bruise on Lisa's arm is a "linear bruise" and not consistent with any form of abuse. Dr. Hochstein believes that the allegations made by Lisa are an attempt to defame him and to discredit his character.

In addition to his claims of defamation, Lenny also questioned the timeline of Lisa's relationship with her current boyfriend, Jody Glidden. He alleged that Lisa and Jody were seen together just one day after Jody returned home early from his canceled wedding trip, which he went on with his former fiancée.

Security camera footage from that day showed Lisa and Jody arriving back at the mansion they shared with Dr. Hochstein.

Source: Radar

Dr. Hochstein, who filed for divorce in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage, is seeking damages of up to $100,000 in addition to attorneys' fees. He hopes that the lawsuit will expose Lisa for the "cheater, homewrecker, and liar" that he believes she is.

In response to the lawsuit, Lisa has yet to publicly comment. However, in an interview with Us Weekly, she expressed her belief that this is just another attempt by Dr. Hochstein to financially harm her, stating, "He's not happy unless he's suing."

