Dr. Lenny Hochstein Sues Estranged Wife and 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein for Defamation and False Accusations of Domestic Violence

To support his argument, Lenny consulted with a board-certified medical examiner who confirmed that the bruise on Lisa's arm is a "linear bruise" and not consistent with any form of abuse. Dr. Hochstein believes that the allegations made by Lisa are an attempt to defame him and to discredit his character.

In addition to his claims of defamation, Lenny also questioned the timeline of Lisa's relationship with her current boyfriend, Jody Glidden. He alleged that Lisa and Jody were seen together just one day after Jody returned home early from his canceled wedding trip, which he went on with his former fiancée.

Security camera footage from that day showed Lisa and Jody arriving back at the mansion they shared with Dr. Hochstein.

