Autopsy Bombshell: L.A. Model Nichole Coats' Cause of Death Revealed
Los Angeles model Nichole "Nikki" Coats' passing at 32 was drug-related and has been ruled accidental, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as cocaine and ethanol toxicity. As of Wednesday, her case is still listed as open.
Members of Coats' family speculated there had been foul play after another local model, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney, was found dead in her downtown L.A. apartment just two days after Coats. Mooney died from "homicidal violence," according to the medical examiner.
Amid fears of a serial killer on the loose, police said there was "no evidence to suggest that the deaths of Ms. Coats and Ms. Mooney are related to one another."
RadarOnline.com had learned that around that time, a cautionary flyer was being spread to nearby influencers and models warning them to be wary of strangers and to share their whereabouts if meeting up with people from dating or social apps.
Loved ones had tragically discovered the lifeless body of Coats on September 10. "I couldn't recognize her," her aunt May Stevens shared with KTLA. "I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That's not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."
Coats' passing was being handled as a "death investigation."
"I am trying to stay strong. I am hurt. I am heartbroken and I am severely devastated. This was totally unexpected," Coats' mother, Sharon, recently told PEOPLE, revealing that her late daughter had a trip planned to Cancun, Mexico, with some of her friends.
"It was too soon. She was too young. She was doing well and then this happens. She was healthy. I am still trying to grasp all this. When she came in the room she brightened up the whole room. Her smile was like a diamond. She was like a gem."
A fundraiser made on behalf of Sharon has garnered $17,645, far surpassing its original $10k goal to help her family cover unforeseen costs.
Mooney was two months pregnant when she was found dead in her luxury apartment, her sister, Jourdin Pauline, revealed in a tragic update earlier this month.
"She was super excited and I know she really wanted a kid," Pauline said. "It's something that she has always talked about."
"It is horrible. We had to have a closed casket for her two days before her birthday."