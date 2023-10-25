Autopsy Bombshell: L.A. Model Nichole Coats' Cause of Death Revealed

Members of Coats' family speculated there had been foul play after another local model, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney, was found dead in her downtown L.A. apartment just two days after Coats. Mooney died from "homicidal violence," according to the medical examiner.

Amid fears of a serial killer on the loose, police said there was "no evidence to suggest that the deaths of Ms. Coats and Ms. Mooney are related to one another."

RadarOnline.com had learned that around that time, a cautionary flyer was being spread to nearby influencers and models warning them to be wary of strangers and to share their whereabouts if meeting up with people from dating or social apps.