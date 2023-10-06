Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime
Exclusive Details

Slain Pregnant L.A. Model's Body Released to Family After Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death as 'Homicidal Violence'

jordinpauline ig
Source: Jourdin Pauline/Instagram

Maleesa Mooney was expecting and two months along at the time of her death.

By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old model found deceased inside her Los Angeles apartment, was pregnant at the time of her death.

RadarOnline.com can confirm her autopsy was completed by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office, and Mooney's body was released to her family ahead of her birthday on October 16.

Article continues below advertisement
maleeshamoney
Source: instagram

Mooney, 31, was found dead inside her luxurious L.A. high-rise apartment.

Her initial cause of death was formerly listed as "deferred," but "Cause A" has now been updated to state "homicidal violence." As of Friday, the case remains open.

"Cause D" was listed as "other significant conditions."

Mooney's sibling, Jourdin Pauline, believes the cause was listed as deferred because her sister was beaten so badly. The slain real estate agent was two months pregnant when she died and always wanted to be a mom.

Article continues below advertisement
jordinoauline ig
Source: Jourdin Pauline/Instagram

Her death was determined to be the result of "homicidal violence."

"I can't imagine what my sister went through and it pains me to even think about it," Pauline told KTLA.

Mooney was tragically discovered in her apartment on South Figueroa Street on September 12, two days after another model, 32-year-old Nichole "Nikki" Coats, was found dead in her apartment on South Grand Avenue, the LAPD said.

The two women were also found less than three miles away from each other. Despite the similar circumstances as well as ages and professions, the Angeles Police Department has said the two cases are likely not related.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
joedainepauline gofundme
Source: gofundme

Coats' death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Friends last heard from Nikki when she told friends she was going out on a date on September 8, marking their final correspondence prior to her tragic death.

"This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone," her devastated mother, Sharon Coats, said. "And it's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn't be gone."

Coats' cause of death is currently listed as "deferred" in the "Cause A" category. RadarOnline.com can reveal that her body has been released now that her autopsy has been completed.

Article continues below advertisement
coates fb
Source: facebook

Coats' family are demanding answers, as are the family of Mooney.

After the deaths of two models in such a short time span, it prompted fears of a serial killer on the loose. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned a flyer had been making the rounds on social media, advising women to "stay safe" by sharing their location with friends when going out on dates or doing local photo shoots.

"I need them to get answers," Pauline echoed about her own sister. "There's all this technology in the world and you're dragging your feet. Someone's life was robbed from them."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

"This person is still out there and the police are not telling us anything," Pauline added. "What is the hold up? What did the guys see? Can you share it with us? Suspects? Surveillance video that you do have? Show us something, tell us something so we can look out for it."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.