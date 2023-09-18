High Alert: LA Models Spreading the Word About Potential Serial Killer On The Loose After 2 Women Were Found Dead Inside Their High-Rise Apartments
Two aspiring models based in Los Angeles were found dead inside their luxury apartments within the last week, prompting fears of a serial killer on the loose.
Police have yet to determine whether there is any link between the two deaths of Maleese Mooney on September 12 and Nichole "Nikki" Coats on September 10, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Local influencers are warning other models to be wary of meeting up with strangers or going to do photo shoots alone without notifying anybody of their whereabouts, sources told RadarOnline.com. A flyer has been making the rounds that advises women to "stay safe" by sharing their location or contact information on the people they are going to meet up with. Women have also been advised not to give out their exact location when going on dates.
As we previously reported, Mooney's case is being considered a murder while Coats' is still considered a "suspicious" death pending a Los Angeles County Coroner's report.
Coats told loved ones she was going out on a date on September 8 and was tragically never seen or heard from again. "This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone," said her devastated mother, Sharon Coats, during a press conference. "It's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her."
"I believe it was murder, I really do," added Coats' aunt May Stevens while an LAPD did not confirm circumstances surrounding her death. "One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That's not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."
As for Mooney, LAPD Central Area uniformed patrol officers responded to a radio call for a Welfare Check at the 200 block of South Figueroa Street and found her deceased inside of her luxury apartment. An investigation conducted determined she was murdered.
Mooney's exact cause of death is unknown, pending a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted by the same coroner's office, a news release stated.
Family members related to Mooney said she had only moved into her new place a month ago and also worked as a real estate agent at Beverly Hills-based agency Nest Seekers, with a cousin telling KTLA, "When a week went by, we just knew something was off."
"Her messages weren't delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa."
"Maleesa has always been someone who is a peacemaker in our family, someone that's always been the backbone, and making sure everyone's getting together, loving on each other," her devastated sister Jourdin Pauline said. "This is a really big piece of us that's gone now."