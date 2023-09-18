High Alert: LA Models Spreading the Word About Potential Serial Killer On The Loose After 2 Women Were Found Dead Inside Their High-Rise Apartments

Police have yet to determine whether there is any link between the two deaths of Maleese Mooney on September 12 and Nichole "Nikki" Coats on September 10, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two aspiring models based in Los Angeles were found dead inside their luxury apartments within the last week, prompting fears of a serial killer on the loose.

Local influencers are warning other models to be wary of meeting up with strangers or going to do photo shoots alone without notifying anybody of their whereabouts, sources told RadarOnline.com. A flyer has been making the rounds that advises women to "stay safe" by sharing their location or contact information on the people they are going to meet up with. Women have also been advised not to give out their exact location when going on dates.

Coats told loved ones she was going out on a date on September 8 and was tragically never seen or heard from again. "This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone," said her devastated mother, Sharon Coats, during a press conference. "It's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her."

"I believe it was murder, I really do," added Coats' aunt May Stevens while an LAPD did not confirm circumstances surrounding her death. "One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That's not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."