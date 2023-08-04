Autopsy Shocker: Rapper, 32, Whose Body Found Stuffed Inside Sealed Barrel in Malibu Cause of Death Revealed
RadarOnline.com has learned the cause of death of a local singer-songwriter and rap artist whose body was found in a sealed barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to RadarOnline.com that 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy of Sylmar died from a gunshot wound to the head.
His manner of death was a homicide. RadarOnline.com has discovered the official report will be pending for four to six months due to the doctor requesting toxicology results.
Murphy was identified by police on July 31. A beachgoer stumbled upon the 55-gallon drum containing his body floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 10:27 AM, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Lifeguards helped pull the barrel ashore and were shocked to see Murphy's naked body inside. It was unknown how long the container had been floating.
"At about 8 p.m., there's a high tide here, and there's a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon — but we don't know," explained Lt. Hugo Reynaga.
"It didn't look decomposed or like it had been there for a long time," he also noted.
Meanwhile, his family has expressed their shock and heartbreak while pleading for answers as to how he died.
"I'm having a hard time with this, why you had to leave us like this cousin damn," one relative wrote. "Can't believe what they did to you cousin. Fly high until we meet again, I love you. Keep my family in prayers please we need it. GOD my family needs a break please."
His uncle Howard Lewis said his thoughts were all about Murphy. "Today I learned why? My grand-nephew Javonnta was found in Malibu! Prayers to my nephew."
Murphy was raised alongside four brothers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Patrick Nelson, a family friend who dated Murphy's mother and considered himself somewhat of a stepfather to Murphy, had nothing but great things to say about the late recording artist.
"He was a good kid, good person. He didn't gang-bang. What happened to him, I just don't understand," Nelson said.
"It's sad how life goes," Nelson continued. "Whatever happened to him, whoever did it, I wish they could have solved it in a different way — different than that way."