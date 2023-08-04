Autopsy Shocker: Rapper, 32, Whose Body Found Stuffed Inside Sealed Barrel in Malibu Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to RadarOnline.com that 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy of Sylmar died from a gunshot wound to the head.

RadarOnline.com has learned the cause of death of a local singer-songwriter and rap artist whose body was found in a sealed barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

His manner of death was a homicide. RadarOnline.com has discovered the official report will be pending for four to six months due to the doctor requesting toxicology results.

Murphy was identified by police on July 31. A beachgoer stumbled upon the 55-gallon drum containing his body floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 10:27 AM, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Lifeguards helped pull the barrel ashore and were shocked to see Murphy's naked body inside. It was unknown how long the container had been floating.