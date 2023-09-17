Zodiac Killer 'Unmasked'? Amateur Sleuths Believe They Have Finally Cracked the Case 54 Years After Killing Spree
A group of amateur sleuths, known as The Case Breakers, claim to have solved the notorious Zodiac Killer case, which has remained unsolved for over five decades, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Zodiac Killer, who terrorized California in the late 1960s, targeted young couples in remote locations, leaving a trail of five victims in his wake. Now, thanks to a recent discovery, The Case Breakers believe they have confirmed the identity of the deranged murderer.
The breakthrough in the investigation came when a symbol connected to the killer was found near the former property of their main suspect, Gary Francis Poste. The symbol, a cross with a circle around it, was discovered on a wooden post in Groveland, California, during the clearing of scrubland.
Poste, an Air Force veteran who has since passed away, had been a person of interest for many years.
This significant discovery follows years of investigation by The Case Breakers, a team of elite hobby detectives with military and investigations backgrounds. Their relentless pursuit of the truth began in 2014 when a homeless man named Chris Avery approached retired news presenter Dale Julin with a startling claim.
According to Chris, his stepfather, Poste, was the Zodiac Killer, and he had attempted to murder Chris when confronted.
Julin, intrigued by this revelation, spent five years attempting to decipher the Zodiac Killer's cryptic codes. It was when he used Poste's name as the cipher key that he unlocked a breakthrough. The codes that had baffled investigators for decades suddenly made sense.
Jen, a member of The Case Breakers, admitted that she was initially skeptical of Dale's theory until she realized the key to decoding the letters was indeed Poste's full name.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Virginia Woman Arrested After Man Brings Dead Baby in Plastic Bag to Hospital: Cops
- ‘Active Duty’ Army Worker Confessed to 1994 ‘Heinous’ Murder of Virginia Mother While Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Nearby: Police
- Alabama Teenager Got ‘Fed Up’ With His Family Fighting, So He Killed His Parents and Three Siblings
The Case Breakers highlight several pieces of circumstantial evidence that link Poste to the murders.
Poste was a military veteran with the necessary skills to create complex ciphers like those sent by the Zodiac Killer. He lived in close proximity to the crime scenes, and prints of his size ten military boots were found at three different locations.
Additionally, Poste was an avid outdoorsman, another characteristic detectives associated with the killer. The Case Breakers firmly believe that there is nothing known about Poste that would eliminate him as a suspect.
Although Poste was arrested in 2016 for allegedly pushing his wife down the stairs, he was deemed mentally incapable of standing trial.
Fellow airmen claimed that Poste's personality drastically changed after sustaining a severe head injury in a car accident in 1959.