From Royal Killers To A Smiley-Faced Assassin: The Unsolved Ice Cold Cases Still Baffling The Cops Today

Jack the Ripper was blamed for the brutal murders of between five and 11 women —found with their throats slit and bodies mutilated — in London’s poor Whitechapel district in 1888. And though police interviewed more than 2,000 people, no one was ever charged with the crimes.

But many believe the culprit was Prince Albert Victor, a grandson of Queen Victoria known as Eddy, whose father later became King Edward VII. According to this royal conspiracy theory, Eddy flew into murderous rages while suffering from the ravages of syphilis, and haunted Whitechapel in search of victims.